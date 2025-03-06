Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): At least three people lost their lives while 20 were injured after a bus collided with a lorry and overturned in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru, officials said on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Chodimellu village in Eluru when a private travel bus collided with a lorry and overturned. The bus was traveling from Hyderabad to Kakinada.

"3 people killed and 20 injured after a private bus collided with a lorry near Chodimellu village in Eluru. The bus was going to Kakinada from Hyderabad," said Eluru Rural Police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

