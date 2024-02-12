Ambedkar Konaseema (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): As many as 52 students from the Dr. BR Ambedkar Gurukulam school based in Andhra Pradesh's Ambedkar Konaseema district were hospitalised due to food poisoning on Monday, an official said.

According to the official, the students reported stomach aches, nausea, and vomiting after consuming breakfast, prompting the school authorities to swiftly transport them to the nearby government primary health centre.

Immediate first aid and medication were administered, with some students exhibiting high fever and severe dehydration being redirected to the Ramachandrapuram Area Hospital for further care.

According to hospital authorities, the affected students are in stable condition and are under observation. District medical and health officials, Revenue Divisional Officers, and the medical officer of the district, Durga Rao, visited the school and hospital to assess the situation. Food samples served to the students were collected for testing.

Adding to the response, Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector, Himanshu Shukla, stated, "In Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukulam Draksharamam, a total of 460 students are staying in the hostel, out of which 52 students are suffering from mild symptoms of diarrhoea. The local medical officer, Durga Rao, established a medical camp and treated all the children. Only eight children were referred to the area hospital in Ramachandrapuram. They are admitted under the supervision of a paediatrician, and all are stable and recovering."

He further stated, "There is no severe case."

Meanwhile, Pilli Surya Prakash, the Ramachandrapuram constituency in-charge, also visited the hospital and pledged necessary medical assistance while emphasising that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the incident. (ANI)

