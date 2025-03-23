Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against former Andhra Pradesh Minister Vidadala Rajini, IPS officer Palle Joshua, and several others for their involvement in an illegal extortion racket targeting a stone crusher owner. According to Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the case centres around the illegal collection of Rs 2.20 crores from the owners of Sri Lakshmi Balaji Stone Crusher in Kandrika village, Yadlapadu mandal, Palnadu district.

An initial complaint by the Vigilance and Enforcement Department led to an investigation by Director General Harish Kumar Gupta. After his report, the government ordered an ACB inquiry.

Following a preliminary probe by ACB Director General Atul Singh, a case was filed against the accused on Saturday.

The ACB is currently questioning officials who were involved in the visit to the crusher unit.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

