Chintapalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Congress on Saturday announced its first candidate for upcoming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh as APCC President YS Sharmila Reddy announced Vantala Subbarao as the party's candidate for Paderu Assembly segment.

A large public gathering organized by the Congress party in Chintapalli witnessed enthusiastic participation as APCC Chief YS Sharmila Reddy took the stage as the chief guest.

Also Read | Indian Space Sector To Be Turned Into Business Activity Instead of Government Programme, Says ISRO Chairman S Somanath.

The gathering also paid homage to the revered freedom fighter, Manyam Dora Alluri Sitarama Raju, hailed as a hero for resisting British rule. Sharmila Reddy invoked Raju's legacy, emphasizing his courage and dedication as an inspiration for the present generation.

"As Alluri drove out the British, now drive out the dictators too," declared Sharmila Reddy, expressing a strong stance against oppressive leadership. She called for a political landscape that prioritizes the people over party interests.

Also Read | Tripura: Elephant Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Train in Khowai District.

Highlighting the Congress party's historical support for Adivasis, Sharmila Reddy underscored the achievements during YSR's tenure. She pointed out the allocation of 20 lakh acres of land titles, financial support through passbooks and loans, and the full utilization of Sub Plan funds under ITDA for tribal development.

Drawing attention to the current government's alleged negligence, Sharmila Reddy criticized the lack of attention to issues like bauxite mining, inadequate infrastructure in tribal areas, and the plight of tribal youths without adequate employment opportunities.

The speech addressed the concerns arising from the cancellation of G.O.3, affecting Adivasi rights and employment. Reddy pledged that if Congress comes to power, G.O.3 will be reinstated, and the party will champion the cause of tribals in the Supreme Court regarding the 1/70 act.

Asserting the significance of special status for the state's development, Sharmila Reddy called out the current government for purportedly failing to secure it despite promises. She assured the audience that the Congress party, under the commitment of Rahul Gandhi, is determined to bring special status to the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)