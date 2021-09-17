Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh BJP unit launched 'Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan' on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

This programme will continue till October 7 in the state.

Speaking to ANI in Vijaywada, Andhra BJP president Somu Veerraju said, "This Abhiyaan will last till October 7. As part of this, I washed the feet of sanitary workers and distributed clothes to 200 of them. Later, scholarships are given to students from financially weaker sections. A huge cake is cut on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday."

Veerraju said that it is a matter of pride to celebrate the birthday of PM Modi who has designed India as a role model for the world. "India is racing towards development for the past seven years under the leadership of PM Modi. The PM has granted funds for the development of roads in Vijayawada. The Prime Minister is committed for the development of Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday launched 'Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan' at the party headquarters in the national capital to mark the 71st birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP chief said that the Prime Minister has changed the political work culture in the country by following the 'vikaaswaad' (development) and ending casteism and dynastic politics.

While addressing the party workers, Nadda said that the Prime Minister has the vision that every person of this country should be benefitted from the developmental work of the government.

"From his childhood, PM Modi has worked for the upliftment of the poor and underprivileged. He had the perseverance to work for the deprived people. This perseverance can be seen in his policies," Nadda said. (ANI)

