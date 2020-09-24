Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Thursday launched protests in front of Collector's offices across the state seeking dismissal of minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) from Andhra Pradesh cabinet for making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The agitated protesters were sloganeering against Nani and the heavy police force was deployed at the protest site to avoid any sort of untoward incident.

"Remove Nani from the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet. He should be dropped for making remarks against PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath," said Vamaraju Satyamurty, Andhra Pradesh BJP treasurer said while speaking to ANI. (ANI)

