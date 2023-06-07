Amaravati, Jun 7 (PTI) Approving the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS) to employees, 6,840 new government jobs and regularisation of nearly 10,000 contract employees are some of the key decisions taken by the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet presided by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

Under the GPS scheme, eligible employees will receive 50 per cent of the last drawn salary as pension, including receiving dearness relief (DR) on the lines of the Central Government declaring dearness allowance and DR twice a year.

Also Read | Another Train Accident in Odisha: Seven Workers Killed, Four Injure Near Jajpur-Keonjar Road Station After Parked Bogies of Goods Train Rolls Down Due to Thunderstorms.

"Keeping the future of the state and the welfare of employees in mind, GPS has been amended," said a press note shared by the state government on Wednesday.

With respect to contract employees, all such employees who logged service of at least five years by June 2, 2014 would be regularised.

Also Read | Congress Declares Expenditure of Rs 130 Crore on Gujarat, Himachal Assembly Polls; BJP Spent Rs 49 Crore on Himachal Pradesh Elections.

Likewise, the Cabinet has decided to offer uniform House Rent Allowance (HRA) for all employees working in a district headquarters at 16 per cent.

Similarly, the Cabinet has approved according DA and DR at 2.73 per cent starting January 1, 2022, which will further burden the exchequer by Rs 200 crore and has also approved the establishment of the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)