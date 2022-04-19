Anakapalle (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 1169.30 Kg of cannabis worth Rs 2.33 crore from an abundant truck in Anakapalle.

DRI officials got the information that a truck with UP registration number carrying a substantial quantity of cannabis to Hyderabad from Anakapalle via Vijayawada. A DRI team proceeded in the early hours of April 17 and found the said truck in accident-met and abandoned condition in a trench abutting NH-16 near Gobburu in Anakapalle district.

DRI said on preliminary examination, that the truck was found laden with the contraband concealed under the bales of old empty gunny bags. The truck was crane-lifted and shifted along with its contents.

"After due procedure, 1169.30 Kg of Cannabis was recovered and seized along with the truck and cover goods," said DRI statement. (ANI)

