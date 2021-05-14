Hyderabad, May 14: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh arrested rebel Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju from his residence in Hyderabad on Friday.

Raju was arrested in a case filed under provisions of IPC on the allegations that he acted in a way that is detrimental to the prestige of the state government.

The MP has recently made many allegations including that of corruption against the state government.

