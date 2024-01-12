Clash breaks out between players during Kabaddi Match in Nandyal (Image/ANI)

Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): A clash broke out between two groups of Kabaddi players during a match of the Adudam Andhra tournament held in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district on Friday.

The clash erupted after a Kabaddi match called the Adudam Andhra took place between two groups --- Chetan Kota and Nagataur.

According to Nandikotkur Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO), Sobharani, "The Kabaddi match resulted in Nagataur's defeat by five points. After the match, tension flared up, leading to personal clashes between the two player groups."

A video of the ugly brawl between the rival players surfaced online and is currently doing rounds on the internet.

Players can be seen hitting each other with plastic chairs, kicks, and punches in the now-viral clip.

MPDO, Sobharani informed that no person was hurt or sustained injuries in the aftermath of the group clash.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

