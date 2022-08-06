Amaravati (Andra Pradesh) [India], August 6 (ANI): Andra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday conducted a review of the Agriculture Department and emphasized providing quality seeds to the farmers and directed the officials to complete 100 per cent e-cropping to maximize the benefits for farmers.

During the review, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to test the quality of the seeds regularly, which are being supplied to the farmers. He also told them to ensure that there are no errors in providing seeds and fertilizers to the farmers and asked them to look into the issue carefully.

Also Read | Lizard in Midday Meal: 50 Students Fall Ill in Government School in Bihar’s Bhagalpur.

The officials informed him that there are sufficient reserves of fertilizers which are being provided through Rythu Bharosa Kendralu (RBK). He asked the officials to take daily updates regarding the supply of seeds, fertilizers, and the prices of agri products from agriculture assistants in RBKs.

He asked the authorities to complete 100 per cent e-cropping by the first week of September, without any errors. He told them to closely monitor the process on a daily basis and issue both physical and digital receipts after e-cropping. He also asked them to correct, if there are any mistakes on the web land. The Chief Minister directed the officials to take appropriate measures to provide maximum benefit to the farmers, as Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is partnered with YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme.

Also Read | Assam Horror: Caught in Compromising Position, Wife and Her Lover Kill Husband, Cut Body Into Pieces and Throw in Septic Tank in Nagaon.

The Chief Minister also discussed the use of drones in agriculture with the officials. "Prepare master trainers for providing training on the usage, maintenance, and repair of drones and provide training on the use of drones to the ITI or Polytechnic students selecting one college from each constituency," he said.

Discussing various other issues related to agriculture, he ordered the authorities to ensure that every kiosk in RBK is in working condition with a proper internet connection and told them to take necessary measures to make them function effectively. He asked the officials to chart out plans for providing more types of equipment under the YSR Yantraseva Scheme.

The officials briefed the Chief Minister on the preparation of Kharif and stated that higher than normal rainfall was recorded across the state, where 16.2 per cent high rainfall was recorded till August 3. Although the area under cultivation is estimated to be 36.82 lakh hectares in the current Kharif season, 18.8 lakh hectares have already been cultivated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)