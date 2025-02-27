Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. Chandrababu Naidu cast his vote in the ongoing Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections on Thursday.

He arrived at the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary (MPUP) School, designated as polling booths 284 and 284A in Undavalli, to participate in the electoral process.

Also Read | HC on Sex After Fake Marriage Promise: False Pledge To Marry Invalidates Consent, Says Bombay High Court; Upholds Man's Conviction in Rape Case.

Voting for the MLC elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh began at 8 am and continued until 4 pm, with counting scheduled for March 3.

Former minister and MLC candidate for Guntur and Krishna districts, Alapati Rajendra Prasad, cast his vote at the Government Women's Polytechnic College in Gujjanagundla, Guntur.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025 Concludes: PM Narendra Modi Thanks Centre, UP Govt and Prayagraj Locals, Says 'Unite and Come Together for the Maha Yagya of a Viksit Bharat' (See Pics).

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, CM Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his commitment to fulfilling the promises made in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) manifesto despite challenges.

Speaking in the Assembly, he released the schedule for implementing the Super-6 schemes and criticised the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) for demanding opposition status. He stressed that the three-party coalition was formed to rebuild Andhra Pradesh and that 'Swarna Andhra - Vision 2047' serves as the guiding framework for progress.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the NDA government had already introduced key welfare initiatives.

"Pensions were increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000, with disabled individuals receiving Rs 6,000, dialysis patients Rs 10,000, and bedridden individuals Rs 15,000. Pension disbursement on the 1st of every month ensures financial stability. Anna Canteens have been revived, and the Deepam scheme is providing three free gas cylinders. Farmers and fishermen will receive financial assistance, reinforcing the government's commitment to welfare," CM said.

Chandrababu Naidu condemned YSRCP's refusal to attend Assembly sessions without opposition status. He recalled past dignified Assembly proceedings and criticised YSRCP MLAs for attending only briefly before walking out. "Opposition status is determined by the people, not the ruling government," he said.

Further, the Andhra Pradesh CM underlined the need for wealth creation, aiming for a 15 per cent growth rate and a 42,000-dollar per capita income by 2047.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)