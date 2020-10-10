Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 10 (ANI): BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Friday said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has become more popular as a 'sticker CM' allegedly by 'affixing the stickers against the Central Government Schemes'.

In an official statement, the BJP leader said, "YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has become more popular as a Sticker CM by affixing the stickers against the Central Government Schemes where a significant share of assistances have been provided by the Union Government. Already he laid either his name or his father's name affixed for Central Sponsered Schemes like Samagra Siksha Abhayan Yojana."

Dinakar alleged that Reddy has targeted the Union Government Scheme, Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana for "affixing one more sticker in their name".

"It is unfortunate to advertise the schemes of the Union Government under the Leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji as the schemes of the invention by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with the Union Government funds," he said.

Earlier in July, Dinakar alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has become 'the best sticker CM' in the country. (ANI)

