Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday reviewed the damage caused by heavy rain and floods in a meeting with collectors of the affected districts of Krishna, Guntur and Nellore.

"The estimates on the quantum of loss due to floods should be assessed and sent at the earliest. The enumeration should be displayed at Rythu Bharosa Kendras," he said while speaking at Spandana function.

As per an official release, eight persons were killed in the heavy rains and the Chief Minister has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to family members of the deceased.

According to visuals coming from the area, island villages in Kollipara, Kolluru and Bhattiprolu Mandals of Guntur district are completely submerged in floodwater, while Tadepalli and Repalle Mandals are partially submerged due the floods caused by heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh.

125 families from Penumuru village in Repalle Mandal and another 30 families from Pedakonduru village in Duggirala Mandal were shifted to safer places. The transport for island villages in Kolluru and Bhattiprolu Mandals is also totally blocked.

NDRF teams are kept ready at Tadepalli and Bhattiprolu, and officials have kept 50 boats ready for emergency services.

Fields of commercial crops in Kolluru, Bhattiprolu and Kollipara Mandals are submerged in floodwater. Standing crops of Banana, Betel leaf, Turmeric have been damaged due to entry of floodwater in the fields.

In Penumudi village of Repalle Mandal, prawn cultivating tanks are breached and prawns are washed away in Krishna River. Meanwhile flood water level reached a dangerous level at Ferry Ghat in Krishna district. (ANI)

