Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): A husband-wife duo was among four people who died in a road accident in Visakhapatnam when a speeding car crashed into a bike, police said.

A husband and wife were killed in the accident that took place on Monday night. The deceased was travelling on a bike when a car lost control and hit them.

The couple identified as Sangapu Pridhvi Raj and Priyanka Samal who were riding a bike when the car carrying six people and whose driver was allegedly inebriated crashed into the two-wheeler.

ACP Narsimha Murthy said "The car driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the two-wheeler coming from the opposite side. Three perosons were killed on the spot including a woman and her husband who were on the the two-wheeler.

"At the time of the accident, there were six people travelling in the car. Alcohol bottles were found inside the car. Three other persons who were injured in the mishap were shifted to hospital," the police official said.

According to the information, the car driver got into an argument with two bike borne persons and he allegedly snatches a mobile phone from the bike rider and speeds away. While the bike riders give chase to the car, the accused driver crashes his vehicle into a tree and hits it on the central divider resulting in a crash with another bike which was travelling on the other side of the road.

One of the passengers in the car died on the spot while another occupant sustained a fracture injury to his left thigh. He later succumbed in hospital on Tuesday evening.

The driver of the car identified as Vinay and another three other passengers identified as Ravi, Pulla Bharath Kumar, and Balu fled after the mishap.

Police said that the accused have been identified and will be nabbed soon.(ANI)

