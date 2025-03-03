Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): A cracker explosion at Jai Balaji Transporters in Kakinada left four people injured on Monday morning. The incident occurred while laborers were unloading goods at the transport facility.

According to officials, a parcel of small crackers had arrived from Hyderabad, and the explosion took place when one of the bundles was accidentally dropped. The loud blast caused panic among workers, who rushed for safety.

Also Read | SLBC Tunnel Collapse: Authorities Mull Using Robots as Rescue Operation Continues on 10th Day in Telangana's Nagarkurnool.

The injured individuals were immediately shifted to the Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH) for treatment.

Speaking on the incident, Kakinada District Superintendent of Police (SP) Bindu Madhav confirmed that the explosion occurred due to crackers in the parcel. "A crackers explosion took place in the morning at Jai Balaji Transporters when workers were unloading the parcel. Due to the impact, the crackers exploded, injuring four people," he said.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: Security Guard Shoots and Injures Colleague After Later Photographs Him for Sleeping on Duty, Arrested.

The police have seized two more bags of crackers and launched an investigation. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)