Srikalahasti (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): A total of twenty-two devotees from Brazil visited Sri Kalahasteeswara temple and performed Pooja on Monday.

All the devotees performed the special Rahu Ketu Pooja and worshipped Lord Shiva and Goddess Gauri.

"Coming to the temple of Lord Srikalahasti is a blessing for us and the devotees were overjoyed," one of the devotees said while talking to ANI.

The devotees also participated in Mrityunjaya Abhisheka and various pooja programs in the temple with milk, panchamrit, sandalwood, vibhuti and green camphor.

After that, Lord Mrityunjaya was adorned with various kinds of aromatic flowers, gajamalas, and silver nagabarana. Offerings of lamps and incense were offered during Maha Mangala Arti.

The entire temple premises echoed with 'Hara Hara Mahadeva Sambho Shankara'.

"We are delighted to welcome devotees from Brazil. A few days ago, we found devotees from many other countries too. Devotees from Brazil have performed special poojas here. They were very happy with our hospitality. They loved the speciality of God and performed Rahu-Ketu poojas which means people from all over the world believe in Hindu mythology," the Executive officer of the Sri Kalahasteeswara said. (ANI)

