Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Government has extended a pilot project under which medical expenses exceeding Rs 1,000 will come under the ambit of Aarogyasri, to six more districts and will be implemented from July 16.

As per the official release of Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the scheme will be made available in the six districts, Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam, Guntur, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam, to those people whose medical treatment expenditure amount crosses Rs 1,000.

Further, the total number of medical ailments was also increased from the existing 1059 to 2200, including those special cancer care services.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave orders to officials on Monday in this regard.

Chief Minister launched 'YSR Aarogyasri' scheme in January as a pilot project in West Godavari district, with 2059 medical ailments. Although only 1059 procedures were provided during the previous government, the State government initially increased them to 2059, which later went up to 2200, including the cancer care procedures.

Apart from revamping the healthcare services, the chief minister has also cleared the pending bills by the previous government to the network hospitals. Since June 2019, Rs 1815 Crore was utilised for the Aarogyasri scheme and Rs 315 Crore for Employee Health Scheme. (ANI)

