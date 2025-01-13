Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 13: A fire broke out in the area where laddu prasadam was distributed at Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh, leading to panic among the crowd.

According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Joint Executive Officer, Venkaiah Chowdary, the fire broke out at counter number 47 due to a short circuit in the UPS system connected to the computer.

Also Read | UP Road Accident: Woman Killed, Grandson Injured in Bike-Truck Collision in Amethi.

"The staff immediately rushed to the spot and made efforts to bring the flames under control," he said.

No casualties have been reported yet.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Craze Among Devotees to Take Selfies With Cutouts of PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath in Kumbh (Watch Videos).

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)