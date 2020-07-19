Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): A fire engine overturned on a runway at the Tirupati International Airport in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

According to S Suresh, the director of the airport, the fire engine was on a routine check-up when the incident happened.

Also Read | Punjab Reports 310 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 19, 2020.

"This incident happened around 7 am and it was cleared within two-and-a-half hours. The runway was made ready by 9:30 am. One flight from Hyderabad had to be directed to Bangalore due to the situation. The runway has been restored, the flight will arrive in a short while. There are only two other services today, but they will run according to the schedule," Suresh informed ANI over the phone after the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)