Vijayanagaram, November 19: Five people, including three children, were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Lakkavarapukota, Vizianagaram district, said fire officials. A gas cylinder exploded in Lakkavarapukota, causing serious injuries to five members of the same family, including two small children. The injured members were shifted to a Sringavarapukota government hospital for treatment.

As per the fire officer, the house owner didn't realise the leakage of gas and switched on the tube light without opening the doors, which led to an explosion in the house. Andhra Pradesh Boat Fire Video: Vessel Engulfs in Blaze at Bapatla's Nizampatnam Harbour.

Firefighters along with police officials, shifted the injured to the nearby government hospital. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)