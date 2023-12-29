Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has joined the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress.

Rayudu was inducted into the party by the YRS Congress president and Andhra Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday.

Deputy CM Narayanaswamy and MP Midhun Reddy were also present.

Rayudu announced his entry into politics in June of this year, and in the same month, he also had a meeting with Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the development of world-class sports infrastructure and education for the underprivileged.

"Had a great meeting with honourable CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy garu along with respected Rupa Mam and CSK management to discuss the development of world class sports infrastructure and education for the underprivileged. Govt is developing a robust program for the youth of our state," Rayudu had posted on X.

Earlier in April, the former cricketer praised the Andhra CM in a social media post.

"Great speech ..our chief minister@ysjagan garu.. everyone in the state has complete belief and trust in you sir.." Rayudu posted on X.

Rayudu retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL) following his team Chennai Super King's win in May. He also announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket.

"It has been an emotional night that culminated in a special IPL win. On that high note, I would like to announce my retirement from all forms of Indian cricket," Rayudu penned down his emotional journey in a post on X.

He played 55 ODIs for India, where he scored 1694 runs with an average of 47.05. His best knock was an unbeaten 124 runs. He scored three centuries and 10 fifties in ODI cricket for India. He also played six T20I matches for India and smashed 42 runs.

Rayadu has also represented Hyderabad, Andhra, Baroda and Vidarbha in domestic cricket.

In 90 matches for CSK, a franchise he joined in 2018, he scored 1,932 runs at an average of 30.18. He scored a century and eight fifties for CSK, with the best score of 100*.

In his IPL career of 204 matches, he has scored 4,348 runs at an average of 28.23 and a strike rate of 127.24. He scored one century and 22 fifties, with best score of 100*. He is the 12th-highest scorer in league history.

He lifted the IPL trophy with MI (2013, 2015, and 2017) and CSK (2018, 2021, and 2023), a total of six times. He is one of the most successful players in the league's history due to his immense success as a batter and his trophy count. (ANI)

