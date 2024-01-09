East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Former MP and Congress leader Lagadapati Rajagopal on Monday declared he would not contest in the coming elections.

However, he assured that, despite his personal choice, he remains committed to supporting the Congress party by actively participating in campaigns for their candidates.

Rajagopal emphasised the current dynamic political landscape, citing intense competition among regional parties.

Despite distancing himself from electoral pursuits, Rajagopal expressed contentment with the recent success of the Congress party in Telangana.

"I have no intention of joining politics. In the past, there was competition between national and regional parties. The competition between regional parties is now fierce. I am very happy that Congress has come to power in Telangana," said Lagadapati. (ANI)

