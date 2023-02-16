Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India] February 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the state government is committed to the three capitals plan.

While addressing a media conference on Wednesday, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said, "There is no difference in the attitude of the government and no one wants to have any doubts about the establishment of three capitals."

"The Assembly will be in Amaravathi, the High Court will be in Kurnool, and Visakha will be the Executive Capital. We call these the three capitals," he added.

He asserted that the government's decision on the location of the capital is final and criticised the Opposition parties for politicising the capital issue.

He said, "In recognition of the need for decentralization with the aspirations of the people of all regions, the Bill for three capitals had been introduced in the past, and the matter of the capitals is now a matter of court."

His comments came after a section of media started quoting Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath that Visakhapatnam would be the only capital.

Buggana, speaking at a roadshow ahead of the Global Investors Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam, allegedly said Visakhapatnam would be the only capital and there would not be three capitals.

"We are committed to decentralised development. Chief Minister is keen on the development of all the regions and for it, we wanted to locate the three important institutions at three different places," Sajjala said on Wednesday.

"Minister Buggana also said the same thing. He said that the government's arguments in the Assembly and in the Supreme Court are important," he added.

Sajjala made it clear that the CM's camp office in Visakhapatnam will depend on the verdict of the Supreme Court.

Sajjala stated, "The decision on the capital rests entirely with the state government, the Center has stated through an affidavit in the High Court, and we hope that the Center will adopt the same approach in the Supreme Court as well."

Sajjala said, "The minister is making unnecessary comments on cheeky remarks and the media is confusing the capitals. They will go to the next elections on decentralization. Buggana said that all assembly meetings will be held in Amaravati and only one meeting will be held in Guntur." (ANI)

