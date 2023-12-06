NTR, December 6: The aftermath of cyclone Michoung has cast a shadow of sorrow over the lives of farmers in several villages in the NTR district, especially in Thorlapadu village of Chanderlapadu Mandal. Farmers, who had meticulously cultivated crops across hundreds of acres, are now grappling with the harsh reality of complete crop damage caused by the relentless rain this year. Despite investing substantial amounts of money and effort in planting crops, the paddy harvest turned into a tale of despair as the entire yield succumbed to the impact of the storm.

Farmer Mohan said, "Two acres of crops were damaged due to the Michaung cyclon. I appeal to the government to shield us from the loss". Despite the magnitude of the devastation, officials from the Agriculture Department have allegedly yet to visit them to assess the extent of the damage inflicted upon their crops. This delay adds to the anxiety of the already distressed farming community, as they await support and assistance in the wake of this natural disaster. Cyclone Michaung: Rajnath Singh to Visit Tamil Nadu on December 7 to Assess Cyclone-Affected Areas.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Michaung has weakened into a deep depression over central coastal Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department informed on Wednesday. "Cyclonic Storm "MICHAUNG" weakened into a Deep Depression over Central Coastal AP. About 100 km north-northwest of Bapatla and 50 km southeast of Khammam. To weaken further into a Depression in next 06 hours and further into a WML during subsequent 06 hours," read an IMD post on the X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier on Wednesday in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin took stock of affected areas due to Cyclone Michaung and distributed necessities like food and milk to rainfall-affected people in Chennai. "The floodwaters in Chennai's suburbs are still inundated. Many people are working in the field to ensure that everyone gets basic necessities like food and milk. We are continuing our fieldwork with the hope that the situation will improve soon!" Stalin posted on X. Cyclone Michaung: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Seeks Relief Fund of Rs 5060 Crores.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung. My prayers are with those injured or affected in the wake of this cyclone. Authorities have been working tirelessly on the ground to assist those affected and will continue their work till the situation fully normalises."

After the destruction caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an immediate interim relief fund of Rs 5060 crores. CM Stalin also requested the PM to send a central team to review the damages caused by the Cyclone in the state.

