Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Janipalli Srinivas Rao, an accused in the case of an attack on Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport, about five years ago, well known as Kodi-Kathi case, has been granted bail by Andhra Pradesh High Court.

On Friday evening he was released from Visakhapatnam jail.

Srinivas was granted bail with the condition of submitting two sureties and a surety bond of Rs twenty-five thousand.

Also, the High Court has directed him to avoid engaging with the media on the case.

Arrested in the Kodikatti case, Srinivas served five years in jail.

Srinivas' advocate, Salim, who took up the case immediately after the incident, emphasized a humanitarian approach in his defence.

"I took up the case from the next day of the incident. I advocated for Srinivas with a humanitarian perspective and spirit. Srinivas is like a brother to me. The government should protect him and give him security. The government is held responsible if anything happens to him." (ANI)

