Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): A car with two men inside got washed away, while it was trying to cross a rivulet in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

Fortunately, it was a narrow escape for the two, identified as Rakesh and Yousuf.

The car was moving behind a bus near the culvert. The bus managed to cross the stream, however, the car got stuck in the water and was washed away. A video of the incident was shared by a senior government official to ANI.

The locals managed to take the two people inside the car out in time and save them. (ANI)

