Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested a man here for allegedly raping his own minor daughter.

The incident took place Nidagallu village in Seethanagaram Mandal of the district.

Seethanagaram Mandal Police Station Circle Inspector Prasad said, "A girl in Nidagallu village told a relative that her father has been raping her. The kin suggested the girl inform the village volunteer and she did so. With the help of a volunteer, the girl complained to the police."

"We have registered FIR, arrested the accused and sent him to remand," he added.

Further investigation is going on, the circle Inspector said. (ANI)

