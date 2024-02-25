Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Sai Tirumalaneedi, hailing from Tuni in Andhra Pradesh, has etched his name in history by creating the world's smallest washing machine, securing a prestigious spot in the Guinness World Records.

This remarkable accomplishment has garnered global attention, with a featured showcase on Guinness World Records' Instagram page, sparking widespread fascination.

Also Read | Ancient Temples of Badami Chalukya Period Found in Telangana Village (See Pics).

A video, posted by Guinness World Records on February 21, unveils the intricacies of Tirumalaneedi's process in crafting this diminutive washing machine. Through careful assembly of miniature components, including a switch and a small pipe, he brings to life a fully functional washing machine that captivates onlookers with its sheer ingenuity.

Demonstrating the power of hard work and perseverance, Sai crafted the smallest washing machine weighing a mere 33 grams, measuring 37 mm in length, 41 mm in width, and 43 mm in height, the miniature device utilized a five-gram DC motor, foam board, plastic siding, a 4-watt battery, small LED, microswitch, and other components.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Give All 29 Seats to BJP, Says Amit Shah to Madhya Pradesh Voters (Watch Videos).

Sai, who had previously made the smallest air cooler, earning recognition in the India Book of Records, showcased his ingenuity in creating the compact washing machine.

The construction of this innovative washing machine took a mere 39.9 seconds, and it was officially submitted to the Guinness Book of Records on June 17, 2023. Following thorough observations, the device received certification, earning its well-deserved place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Speaking on this significant accomplishment, Sai expressed that his dream had come true through relentless dedication and effort. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)