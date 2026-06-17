India News | Andhra Pradesh: NTR District Begins School Bus Safety Inspection Drive

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): With the reopening of schools, Transport Department officials in NTR district have launched a special inspection drive for school buses to ensure the safety of students.

Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials said that all school buses are being re-inspected across the district. As part of the checks, officials are verifying whether bus drivers have a minimum of five years of driving experience and are below 60 years of age.

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Authorities are also inspecting whether buses are equipped with proper fire safety equipment, emergency doors, and first aid boxes. Officials interacted with students and checked how drivers are operating the buses and following safety norms.

The Transport Department stated that the inspection drive will continue for one month across the NTR district.

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RTO Inspector Uday Kumar said, "As per the orders of the Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of NTR district, from today, school buses across NTR district are being thoroughly checked. For the past two months, we have been visiting every school, checking every bus, and issuing notices if any defects were found. We gave them 10, 15, and 20 days to rectify those defects and submit the vehicles for re-inspection."

Kumar added, "We also check fire extinguishers, their validity, and whether they have proper pressure. We are also asking drivers how to use them. If they don't know, we explain it to them again."

Adding safety and security for school students, he informed, "We also inquire with the school children about how the driver is driving, whether they are driving rashly or overspeeding. If there is any obstruction to the emergency door, we will file a case and notify them. These checks will continue throughout this month in the NTR district as per the orders of our Deputy Commissioner."

Another RTO inspector, K L Babu, said that they are asking children how the driver is performing and how they are driving. If they are driving rashly or negligently, they are advising the schools to change the driver. They are also staying close to the children and taking action if the emergency door does not open during emergencies.

On checking emergency doors and fire safety, he said, "We will be imposing fines for that. We are mainly checking emergency doors, fire safety, etc., and conducting these inspections until the end of this month as per the orders of our Deputy Commissioner." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)