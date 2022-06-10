Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): A person, identified as Prudvi Raj, attacked a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) employee who was issuing tickets at MBC 34 counter in Tirumala, said the police.

Tirumala DSP Venu Gopal in a statement said, "A person named Prudvi Raj attacked a TTD employee Venkata Ramana, Assistant Manager, at around 8 pm yesterday. At that time, due to the heavy rush, he was engaged in managing the crowd. Then, he, the accused, asked the devotees to come in line. Then, Prudvi Raj went inside the room and attacked the TTD employee in the face. As a result, he received minor injuries immediately. The police and vigilance department reached the spot and arrested Prudvi Raj."

Later, a case was registered under the relevant section and the accused was remanded to judicial custody, added the police. (ANI)

