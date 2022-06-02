Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh police on Thursday arrested 16 people in the double murder case in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam and sent them to the judicial remand.

"One person named Savar Singanna (33) on May 27 had hit another man named Savara Gaya on his head due to which he died on the spot," according to DSP Palakonda M Sravani.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir Shocker: One Non-Local Killed, One Injured in Militant Attack in Budgam.

Upset with the killing of Gaya, his brothers tied Singanna and kept him at a house.

The panchayat held on May 28 decided to kill the killer and said, "if they don't kill the Savar Singanna then they will kill his brothers."

Also Read | ICMR Releases Guidance Document for Drone Use in Healthcare.

He was later taken to the village of Usirikapada, where Savar Jujuro and Savar Rama Rao killed him by tieing a plastic nylon rope around his neck and hanging him from a tree. They later cremated Singanna's body after he succumbed to death.

"As the police received this information, they went to the village and took complaints from them, and registered the case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including sections 302 (Punishment for murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of an offence or giving false information to screen offender), 109 (Punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 342 ( Punishment for wrongful confinement), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)