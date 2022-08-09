Nandyala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): A police constable was brutally murdered in Nandyala, Andhra Pradesh, said officials on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as constable Surendranath.

Also Read | Manipur Highway Blockade: Over 700 Vehicles Stranded, Internet Suspended.

Surendranath was posted in the Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) office.

"Some Unidentified persons stabbed Surendranath to death, so he was taken to hospital. The reasons for Surendra's murder are to be ascertained. A case has been registered in the matter," said Circle Inspector (CI), Nandyal town PS, Shekar.

Also Read | Hyderabad: TRS Leader Paddagani Prasad Goud Arrested for Attempt To Kill MLA A Jeevan Reddy.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)