Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): A fire broke out in a private bus carrying 25 passengers at K Bitragunta village in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning, said fire department officials.

The bus was on its way from Hyderabad to Pondicherry on National Highway 16 when it caught fire due to a technical malfunction.

The driver immediately alerted the passengers, who made it out safely, the officials further informed.

However, the luggage of the passengers was burnt in the fire.

Meanwhile, the firefighters reached the scene and doused the fire.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)