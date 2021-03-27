Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor's Secretariat in a communication informed that Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has decided not to organise Holi celebrations at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada this year, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The Governor appealed to the people to celebrate the festival by staying at home and by following Covid appropriate behaviour such as maintaining social distance, wearing a mask and regular hand wash using sanitiser or soap.

The Governor also appealed to all eligible persons to get vaccinated against COVID-19, stating that the vaccine is safe and it will help in breaking the chain of virus infection.

In a tweet earlier today, the Andhra Pradesh Governor said, "There will be no Holi celebrations at AP Raj Bhavan this year, due to rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. I appeal to everyone to celebrate the Holi festival by staying at home and by following all COVID precautions."

"I appeal to everyone to always follow social distancing wearing a mask and regular handwash using sanitiser or soap. I also request all the eligible persons to get vaccinated as the COVID vaccine is safe and it will help in breaking the chain of Coronavirus infection," he said in another tweet.

Andhra Pradesh reported 947 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 8,97,810 in the state.

Meanwhile, 62,258 fresh cases were registered in India in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

