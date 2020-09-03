Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh on Thursday recorded 10,199 new COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths in the last 24 hours.

"In the last 24 hours, 62,225 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh. 10,199 of them have been detected COVID-19 positive. With this, total cases in Andhra Pradesh have increased to 4,65,730. Of them, 1,03,701 are active," a media bulletin released by AP state COVID nodal officer read.

Also Read | Rajasthan Govt Decides to Decrease Expenses in Different Departments Amid COVID-19, Orders Strengthening of Health Infra.

"In the past 24 hours, 9499 persons are recovered. Total recovered cases are 3,57,829," it added.

The 75 deaths reported in the state are - 10 in East Godavari district, 9 in Chittoor district, 9 in Guntur district, 7 in Anantapur district, 7 in Krishna district, 7 in West Godavari district, 6 in Nellore district, 5 in Kadapa district, 4 in Kurnool district, 4 in Srikakulam district, 3 in Prakasam district, 2 in Visakhapatnam district and 2 in Vizianagaram district.

Also Read | India-China Tension: India Asks China to Show Sincerity in Restoring Peace on LAC and Border Areas.

The death toll in the state now stands at 4,200. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)