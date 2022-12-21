Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Red sander logs worth Rs 1 crore were seized and 15 smugglers were arrested by the Red Sanders Anti-smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) sleuths.

The arrest and recovery were made from different locations during combing operations at three different locations across the forest areas of the Tirupati district.

Also Read | Online Fraud: Delhi Police Arrests Five Fraudsters for Duping More Than 500 People on Social Media.

RSASTF SP K Chakravarthy informed that they nabbed seven smugglers and recovered 74 logs of red sander.

"First team was combing reserve forests near Ragigunta section under Srikalahasti range where a group of smugglers was carrying the red sanders logs. When we advanced, they fled the spot, leaving behind 74 logs. However, we managed to nab 7 smugglers," he said. (ANI)

Also Read | COVID-19 Horror in China: Dead Bodies Pile On Top of Each Other in Hospital Morgues As Coronavirus Wave Strikes Beijing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)