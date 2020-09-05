Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has reported 10,825 new COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total count of cases in the state stands at 4,87,331, according to the State Health Department.

Also Read | Horror Ride: Three Agra Residents Beaten Up, Robbed On Way to Delhi; Police Arrests Accused.

The state has 1,00,880 active cases while 3,82,104 persons have recovered from the viral infection.

The death toll has increased to 4,347in the state.

Also Read | Shivaram Hebbar, Karnataka Labour Minister, Tests COVID-19 Positive.

India registered the highest single-day jump of 86,432 coronavirus cases and the total count has gone over 40 lakh mark. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)