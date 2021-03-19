Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 246 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Friday.

There are 1,909 are active cases in the state.

With these new infections, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 8,92,986.

As many as 131 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours which took the recovery tally to 8,83,890 in the state.

The state recorded one death on Thursday. The cumulative death toll in the state currently stands at 7,187. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)