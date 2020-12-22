Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 402 new coronavirus cases, taking the total Covid-19 cases in the state to 8,79,339.

According to the state health department, a total of four people died -- two in Krishna district and one each in Guntur and Kadapa districts -- in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 7,082.

A total of 412 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries in the state to 8,68,279.

Currently, there are 3,978 active cases in Andhra Pradesh, the health department said.

India's total COVID-19 count stand at 1,00,75,116 after 19,556 cases were reported on Tuesday. At present, the active coronavirus cases in the country dropped to 2,92,518 after 30,376 new recoveries were recorded. The overall recoveries have now mounted to 96,36,487.

As per the Health Ministry, 301 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1,46,111. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)