Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): A total of 4,038 COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 7,71,503.

According to a bulletin by the Andhra Pradesh government, 38 more people succumbed to the virus on Thursday, including 9 people in Chittoor district, 7 people in Prakasam district and 5 in Krishna district, which took the overall death toll of the state to 6,357.

In addition, 5,622 more people recovered from the coronavirus, thus the total number of recoveries has reached 7,25,099.

73,767 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh.

There are 40,047 active cases prevailing in the state.

With a spike of 67,708 new cases and 680 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 73,07,098 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

