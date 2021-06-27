Amaravati, June 27 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 4,250 fresh coronavirus cases, 5,570 recoveries and 33 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday.

The latest bulletin said the number of active cases has fallen further to 44,773.

So far, there have been 18,79,872 Covid-19 positive cases, 18,22,500 recoveries and 12,599 deaths.

East Godavari district saw 890 new cases in a day, Chittoor 673, Prakasam 461, West Godavari 417, Krishna 399 and Guntur 309. The remaining seven districts logged less than 200 fresh cases each. Anantapuramu, Vizianagaram and Kurnool districts now have less than 1,000 active cases each. East Godavari has the highest number of active cases at 8,792, Chittoor 6,804 and West Godavari 5,278. In 24 hours, Krishna recorded eight deaths, Chittoor six, East Godavari and Srikakulam four each, SPS Nellore three, Guntur and Kurnool two each. Anantapuramu, Prakasam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari added one fatality each to their tally.

