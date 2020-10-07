Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday on reported 5,120 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths due to the virus.

According to the media bulletin by state nodal officer, the total count of cases in the state has risen to 7,34,427 while active cases are 49,513.

A total of 66,769 samples have been tested in the state in the past 24 hours.

The bulletin said that 6,349 more persons recovered taking the total recoveries to 6,78,828. The death toll has gone up to 6,086.

Out of the 34 deaths, East Godavari district reported five deaths while four patients each succumbed to the virus in Anantpur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam. Guntur and Nellore districts recorded three deaths each while two deaths each were reported in Kadapa, Kurnool and West Godavari.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 72,049 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday reached 67,57,132. (ANI)

