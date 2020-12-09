Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reports 618 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, on Wednesday.

As per the State Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has touched 8,73,457.

3 deaths were reported during the same period of time with one each in Krishna, Nellore, and West Godavari districts taking the total death toll to 7045.

The media bulletin released by AP state COVID nodal officer added that 785 persons have recovered from the deadly virus making the total recovered cases reach 8,61,153.

In the last 24 hours, 61038 samples are tested in AP out of which 5259 are active. (ANI)

