Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 630 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the tally in the state to 8,71,305.

"In the last 24 hours, 57,132 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh. A total of 630 of them detected Covid positive. With this, total cases in the state have increased to 8,71,305. Of them, 6,166 are active cases," Andhra Pradesh state Covid nodal officer informed in a media bulletin.

Also Read | Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Army Unveils Statues of 1962 India-China War Heroes at Walong War Memorial.

"In the past 24 hours, 882 persons have recovered. The total recovered cases are 8,58,115. In the past 24 hours, 4 deaths have been reported," he added.

A total of two deaths were reported in Krishna district while one each in Chittoor and Vizianagaram districts. The death toll in the state due to Covid-19 has increased to 7,024.

Also Read | Bollywood Screenwriters Unite to Form a Society to Demand Royalty.

Meanwhile, the overall coronavirus cases in India crossed the 96-lakh mark with 36,652 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The overall coronavirus cases reached 96,08,211, including 4,09,689 active cases and 90,58,822 recoveries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)