Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 9,393 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 3,25,396.

According to a bulletin of the State Health Department, 95 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 3,001.

As many as 8,846 persons have recovered in the last 24 hours and the number of recovered patients has gone up to 2,35,218. There are 87,1,77 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

India's coronavirus count crossed 28 lakh with 69,652 COVID-19 cases reported in the country on Thursday. (ANI)

