Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): As many as 9,536 new COVID-19 cases, 66 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours. The state's coronavirus count now stands at 5,67,123 cases.

There are 95,072 active cases in the state while 4,912 people have died of the virus.

"In the last 24 hours, 72,233 samples are tested in Andhra Pradesh. 9,536 of them are detected COVID-19 positive. With this, total cases in Andhra Pradesh increased to 5,67,123. Of them, 95,072 are active cases," a media bulletin by state nodal officer stated.

According to the union health ministry, India's total cases stand at 47,54,357 including 9,73,175 active cases, 37,02,596 cured/discharged and migrated and 78,586 deaths. (ANI)

