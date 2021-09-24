Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 1,171 fresh COVID-19 cases and 1,207 new recoveries, as per the health bulletin released by the state government.

This state has logged a total of 20,43,244 cases to date with 13,749 active cases.

Also Read | Nokia G50 Smartphone With Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The cumulative number of recoveries in Andhra Pradesh has gone up to 20,15,387 while the death toll mounted to 14,108.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday recorded 31,923 new cases of COVID-19, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

Also Read | Itel A26 Affordable Phone With 5.7-inch HD+ Display Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Other Details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)