Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): The arrangements are in place for the two-day Plenary session of the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) starting on Friday in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, Rajya Sabha MP and YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy stated that this is the third plenary of YSRCP since it was constituted but this is the first to be held after YSRCP came to power.

All the arrangements have been made at the venue located between Guntur and Vijayawada including food, accommodation and drinking water facilities. On the first day (July 8) approximately 1.5 lakh representatives are expected to attend the plenary and on the second day (July 9) around 4.5 representatives are to attend.

Right from panchayat level ward members to the Chief Minister, all the representatives of the party will be attending the plenary.

"In the plenary, we will be discussing the future administration on how it is going to be and what we would be doing and resolutions will be passed," Reddy said.

He further said the plenary will bring the philosophy of the party to the common man and added that the philosophy of the party is to serve the common man, particularly the poor and the downtrodden.

"We need to ensure everybody irrespective of caste and creed should be benefited, all should be equal and no one should be discriminated against when it comes to the benefits that are being given by the party under various schemes," Reddy said.

He also alleged that the Telugu media is biased and divided on caste lines and added that this would be discussed at length in the plenary and those acting on the caste lines will be exposed by the leaders of the party.

Attacking N Chandrababu Naidu, Reddy said people have given plenty of opportunities to Naidu for 14 years but he had failed.

"Now people have given us the opportunity and we will rule the state, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be Chief Minister for the next 20 or 25 years," he added. (ANI)

