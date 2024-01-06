Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha member and senior TDP leader, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, on Saturday, asked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to release a white paper on the facts mentioned in the book 'Jagan failed in 85 per cent of promises' published by the TDP.

Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said, "CM Jagan should go to the people asking for votes only after explaining facts to them about the implementation of the promises. The Chief Minister has implemented only 15 per cent of the promises that he has made to the people through Navaratnalu, his party's election manifesto and during his pada yatra as the leader of the opposition."

Also Read | India Has Deployed Six Warships for Anti-Drone and Anti-Piracy Operations, More Assets To Be Sent, Says Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar (Watch Video).

Observing that the four-year and nine-month rule of Jagan is filled with destruction, dictatorship, corruption and full of brazen lies, Kanakamedala said that the Chief Minister is simply deceiving the people by claiming that he has fulfilled 99 per cent of the promises.

"It is not deceiving people by making a false claim that he has fulfilled 99 per cent of the promises but he should reply to the questions raised by the TDP," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Also Read | Mumbai Trans Harbour Link To Be a Game-Changer for Maharashtra's Prosperity, Says CM Eknath Shinde (See Pics).

"What happened to the promise of total prohibition, cancellation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), Special Category States for the State, filling up of vacant posts in various government wings and the revision of salaries of the municipal employees, Kanakamedala asked. This apart, till now there is no mention of completing the Polavaram project, the capital city of Amaravathi and the assurance given to the farmers that they will be paid Rs 12,500 every year, " Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar added.

Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar also alleged that the entire State was devastated by terrorising the people misusing the police system. The fact is that Andhra Pradesh suffered more loss after Jagan became the Chief Minister than when the State was bifurcated, he remarked.

It takes at least another 15 years for the State to recover from this damage and this is possible only if Chandrababu Naidu becomes the chief minister again, the Rajya Sabha member observed.

"The State can come out of these clutches and the people can regain their happiness only when they vote the TDP-Jana Sena to combine to power to make Chandrababu the chief minister again," the TDP senior Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar leader noted.

"The situation has come to such a pass that the Ministers and the ruling party MLAs are explaining to the people the poor condition of their Government, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said. The ruling party leaders are admitting the fact that in the given situation they are not in a position to approach the people and Jagan is solely responsible for this," the MP concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)